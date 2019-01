Chef Rodrigo de la Calle, owner of Madrid's El Invernadero restaurant during his intervention at the "Vegan Haute Cuisine" workshop during the final day of the Madrid Fusion Gastronomic Congress, in Madrid, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

A detail of a wholesome, mouth-watering Fruit & Vegetable stand.during the final day of the Madrid Fusion Gastronomic Congress, in Madrid, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

The chefs Dominique Crenn (R) and Juan Contreras (L), giving their Workshop during the final day of the Madrid Fusion Gastronomic Congress, in Madrid, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Josep Roca, sommelier of the three Michelin star Celler de Can Roca (Girona), and Spanish guitarist Diego del Morao (out of shot) during the "Jerez Entreverao" event that successfully established a dialogue between sherry wine from Jerez and flamenco during the final day of the Madrid Fusion Gastronomic Congress, in Madrid, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

The winner of the World's Best Croque International Championship, Javier Ugidos (L), of Tobiko restaurant, Toledo (Spain) celebrates his victory beside Spanish entrepreneur and Madrid Fusion sponsor, José Gómez (C), and the event's Master of Ceremonies, Goyo González (R), during the final day of the Madrid Fusion Gastronomic Congress, in Madrid, Jan 30 , 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Madrid Fusion, considered by many in the food and drinks industry as one of the world's most influential gastronomic trade fairs, has closed its doors to this year's event having broken attendance records, the organizers said in a statement Thursday.

More than 13,000 visitors have attended workshops, contests, auctions, and tastings, while 122 speakers from 15 different countries have presented symposia that have been attended by 2,000 participants, a statement said.