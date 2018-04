Spain's Maduixa dance company on the weekend astonished some 400 people at this capital's Gerardo Barrios square, where they paid tribute to the female wild side, urging women to claim their long-overdue right to freedom.

The all-female troupe dazzled the crowd, treating attendees to a Saturday street performance of their show "Mulier," which tells the story of the hardships and oppression facing women over the ages through song and dance.