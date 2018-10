The Fundacion Miró exhibition"Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain" that opened on Oct 29, 2018 in Barcelona seeks to illustrate some of British Surrealism's lesser-known episodes while revealing the role of Lee Miller and her husband Roland Penrose in keeping links open between United Kingdom artists and the international Surrealist movement. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

The Fundacion Miró exhibition"Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain" that opened on Oct 29, 2018 in Barcelona seeks to illustrate some of British Surrealism's lesser-known episodes while revealing the role of Lee Miller and her husband Roland Penrose in keeping links open between United Kingdom artists and the international Surrealist movement. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

The Fundacion Miró exhibition"Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain" that opened on Oct 29, 2018 in Barcelona seeks to illustrate some of British Surrealism's lesser-known episodes while revealing the role of Lee Miller and her husband Roland Penrose in keeping links open between United Kingdom artists and the international Surrealist movement. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

The Fundacion Miró exhibition"Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain" that opened on Oct 29, 2018 in Barcelona seeks to illustrate some of British Surrealism's lesser-known episodes while revealing the role of Lee Miller and her husband Roland Penrose in keeping links open between United Kingdom artists and the international Surrealist movement. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

An art exhibition that opened Monday at Barcelona's Miró Foundation provides a rare insight into one of Surrealism's most important contributors who was also a key contact within the art movement's complex international network.

North American photographer Lee Miller (1907-1977) and her partner, British artist Roland Penrose, who acted as ambassadors of the Surrealist movement in London, are the main focus in the exhibition, "Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain."