A view of one of the documents as part of the exhibition 'Rubens. Painter of Sketches', at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR DE LOS REYES

A woman takes a picture of the painting 'The Miracles of Saint Francis of Paola' by Belgian painter Peter Paul Rubens as part of the exhibition 'Rubens. Painter of Sketches', at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR DE LOS REYES

Madrid's renowned Prado Museum was set to exhibit a collection of oil sketches produced by Belgian artist Peter Paul Rubens, as documented in epa images Friday.

"Rubens. Painter and Sketches" opens its doors to the public on Apr. 10 and is scheduled to continue until Aug. 5.