A photographer shoots images of "Auto-da-fé in the Plaza Mayor of Madrid" in the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

The oil painting based on Gregorio Fosman's "Auto-da-fé in the Plaza Mayor of Madrid" in the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

"La Celestina and the Lovers" in the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

"Saint John the Baptist" in the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

The Prado Museum, which sits on a leafy boulevard in central Madrid, on Monday exhibited three new artworks which have been added to its already extensive collection.

The first is "Saint John the Baptist," an oil painting created by Friar Juan Bautista Maíno sometime before 1613 that shows the biblical figure playing with a lamb in front of an idyllic landscape filled with wild forests and gentle animals enjoying the fresh water of a mountain stream.