Director of the Spanish Prado Museum, Miguel Falomir (L), and chief of the museum's Italian and French Painting Conservation Department, Andres Ubeda (R), pose during the presentation of the museum's first micro-patronage experience in Madrid, Spain, Sep.17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain's Prado Museum, which houses one of the largest art collections in the world, has launched a new crowdfunding initiative to encourage the public to take part in the collective purchase of a 17th-century painting by French artist Simon Vouet.

The museum, located in the capital Madrid, has its targets set on "Portrait of Girl with Pigeon," a naturalist depiction of a young girl holding a bird that was painted sometime between 1620-22.