Spanish singer Raphael poses with the president of EGEDA, Enrique Cerezo (L), during the event at the Raphael that receives the Platinum Honor Award from the Rights Management Entity of the Audiovisual Producers (EGEDA). EFE / Ballesteros

Spanish singer Raphael, who has appeared in such films as "Digan lo que digan," "Mi gran noche" and "El golfo," said after receiving the Platino Honor Award at an event in the Spanish capital on Tuesday that he was still interested in appearing on the big screen.

"Yes, there will be some other movie because what happens to me is that every morning when I wake up I have a new desire," the 75-year-old singer said in a press conference.