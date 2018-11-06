Visitors attend the exhibition 'Dali and Surrealism in the ABANCA Art Collection' at Thyssen Musem in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Diego Perez Cabeza

A view of some artworks during the exhibition 'Dali and Surrealism in the ABANCA Art Collection' at Thyssen Musem in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Diego Perez Cabeza

The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid on Tuesday launched a micro-exhibition that explores surrealism through key works spanning from 1923 to 1976 on loan from a private art collection.

The intimate exhibition at the Thyssen takes the viewer on what it described as a magical journey of some of surrealisms greats, ranging from Giorgio de Chirico, Max Ernst, Roberto Matta, Wilfredo Lam, Joan Miró to the great exponent of the movement, Salvador Dalí, featuring the Spanish artist's iconic "The Bleeding Roses" (1930) and "The Western Side of the Island of the Dead" (1934).