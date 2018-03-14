US photographer Annie Leibovitz, reacts during the presentation of her exhibition at the PhotoEspaña Festival in Madrid, June 18, 2009 EPA-EFE (FILE)/Emilio Naranjo

US photographer and 60's pioneer paparazzo, Ron Galella, poses in front of one of his works, in Madrid, June 1st, 2011 EPA-EFE (FILE)/Mondelo

The president of PhotoEspaña, Alberto Anaut, during the presentation of PHE's 15th edition at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, May 10, 2012. EPA-EFE(FILE)/Zipi

Spain's top international photography and visual arts festival is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with over 90 exhibitions and 20 events according to a statement released Wednesday by its organizers.

PHotoESPAÑA 2018 will take place from June 6 to Aug. 26 and its full programme will be officially presented next week at Madrid's downtown Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center although it said in a statement that portraiture will be the protagonist of "Myths" a tribute to British photographer Cecil Beaton.