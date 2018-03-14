Spain's top international photography and visual arts festival is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with over 90 exhibitions and 20 events according to a statement released Wednesday by its organizers.
PHotoESPAÑA 2018 will take place from June 6 to Aug. 26 and its full programme will be officially presented next week at Madrid's downtown Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center although it said in a statement that portraiture will be the protagonist of "Myths" a tribute to British photographer Cecil Beaton.