Spanish actress Maribel Verdu said here Tuesday that the advent of digital platforms such as Netflix have convinced her to return to television after a decade away from the small screen.

"Everything has changed with he new platforms, like Netflix, HBO and Amazon," she told reporters during a press conference in the Chilean capital, where she is a guest of honor at the 14th edition of the Santiago International Film Festival. "I have a few projects and now I want to do television, because there's a new way of doing television."