For Spanish actress Cayetana Guillen Cuervo, one of the best ambassadors of her country's film industry, the seventh art can be a bridge that brings people together, and for that reason does her bit to globalize it as the image of the European nation.

"Who has done more to spread Spain's image than (Pedro) Almodovar, (Jose Luis) Garci, (Fernando) Trueba, Isabel Coixet, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Javier Bardem?" Guillen asked in an interview with EFE in Bogota, where she is the special guest at the 6th Exhibition of Spanish Cinema.