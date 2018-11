A taxi driver smiling with a bloodied face after an accident, an exuberant tourist taking a selfie with a starving child in a warring country - these and more "Happy Endings" to stories of suffering illustrated by a Spanish artist were on display at a Bangkok gallery on Friday.

Joan Cornella's hundreds of canvasses imitating vignettes were put on show at the Woof Pack gallery from Thursday and will be on display until Dec. 3.