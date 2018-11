Spanish artist Miquel Barcelo paints with water during his live art performance titled 'Despintura Fonica' on board a barge along the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 November 2018. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spanish artist Miquel Barceló on Friday painted a giant canvas while aboard a boat on a river in the Thai capital as part of a live art performance that saw his creation disappear.

Barceló produced his artwork, entitled "Despintura Fonica," on a 20-meter-long canvas in front of the eyes of a select audience made up of local celebrities and Spanish diplomats on a barge on the Chao Phraya river that runs through Bangkok.