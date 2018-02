Spanish dancer Igor Yebra speaks during an interview with EFE on Feb. 2, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, where he will become the director of the Sodre National Ballet (BNS). EFE/Raul Martinez

Spanish dancer Igor Yebra speaks during an interview with EFE on Feb. 2, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, where he will become the director of the Sodre National Ballet (BNS). EFE/Raul Martinez

Spanish dancer Igor Yebra said in an interview with EFE that it was an "honor and a great responsibility" to succeed Argentine choreographer Julio Bocca, who has directed Uruguay's National Ballet company for seven years.

The 43-year-old Yebra said this was not the first time that Bocca had recommended him for the job, adding that the Argentine choreographer proposed making a change years ago.