A model presents designs of the Spanish Rosa Clará during the opening of Cali Exposhow 2018, in Cali, Colombia, on 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ ERNESTO GUZMÁN JR

Spanish designer Rosa Clara opened Cali Exposhow, the biggest fashion event in southwestern Colombia, this week.

Clara told EFE that she has learned to create designs that capture the illusion of love over her 23 years in bridal fashion.