Spanish filmmaker Ventura Pons casts light on avant-garde artist Salvador Dali's love-hate relationship with his sister Anna Maria in his film "Miss Dali," which opens in Mexico on Tuesday.

"Ever since he was little, he stood out because he truly was a genius," Pons told EFE regarding his countryman (1904-1989) before the screening of the film at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, which runs until March 16. "What happened is that he believed it."