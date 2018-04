French-born Spanish filmmaker Oliver Laxe is interviewed by EFE on April 11, 2018, in El Salvador, El Salvador. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Cinema needs to be employed once again as a tool for personal liberation and a means of serving the community, a French-born Spanish filmmaker told EFE in an interview during a visit to El Salvador.

Oliver Laxe, winner of the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week sidebar for "Mimosas," is giving a workshop in this capital to 25 aspiring young Salvadoran filmmakers.