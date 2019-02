The director Polo Managuez filming the short "Late Afternoon" nominated for Best Animated Short of the Academy Awards. Photo sent on Feb 22,2019 from Madrid. EPA- EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Actors Antonio de la Torre (L) and Raul Arealo (c) filming the short "Late Afternoon" directed by Polo Menaguez and nominated for Best Animated Short of the Academy Awards. Photo sent on Feb 22,2019 from Madrid. EPA- EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Actor Antonio de la Torre filming the short "Late Afternoon" directed by Polo Menaguez and nominated for Best Animated Short of the Academy Awards. Photo sent on Feb 22,2019 from Madrid. EPA- EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A Spanish producer told EFE on Friday that being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short was surreal and incredible.

Nuria Gonzalez Blanco is part of the team whose short "Late Afternoon" has been selected to opt for one of the film industry's most coveted awards, which were set to be announced during a glamorous ceremony on Sunday.