A view of the Ondarreta Beach in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, at dawn Apr 3 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

A man takes photos of huge waves breaking against Spanish artist Eduardo Chillida's sculpture 'The Comb of the Wind' in San Sebastian, the Basque Country, northern Spain, Apr 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

(efe-epa) Residents of the northern coastal city of Saint Sebastian were on Thursday treated to an eye-catching sight that often accompanies strong winds: the interaction of one of Spain's best-loved sculptures with heavy rolling seas.

The artwork installation, called "The Comb of the Wind," was sculpted in 1976 by artist Eduardo Chillida and strategically arranged by the architect Luis Peña Ganchegui.