Spanish singer Raphael will receive the Honor Award at the 6th Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema on May 12 in Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Riviera Maya in recognition of his work promoting and disseminating Ibero-American culture, organizers said Tuesday.

The 75-year-old Raphael is being honored for his contributions as "a unique, unequaled and extraordinary artist," Platino organizers said in a statement.