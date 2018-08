Spanish singer-songwriter Rosana told EFE that she will give her all at Wednesday night's concert at this capital's National Auditorium, despite her recent knee surgery.

"I tore a meniscus from all the exercise I did and had surgery on it a week and a half ago," the 54-year old performer said, adding that she started rehabilitation and physical therapy the day after the surgery and that she expects to be "1,000 percent" ready in "no time."