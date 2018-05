Photograph made available May 3, 2018 showing Spanish mezzo-soprano Nanci Fabiola Herrera (c) during a rehearsal of Puccini's "The Italian Girl in Algiers" at Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Spanish opera singer Nancy Fabiola Herrera will breathe new life this week into Gioachino Rossini's classic comedy "The Italian Girl in Algiers" at the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires.

The reboot, which sets the story during the interwar period and fuses it with revue-type elements, will be the Spanish mezzo-soprano's Teatro Colon debut, one of the few international stages she has yet to conquer.