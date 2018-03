Former NBA player Kobe Bryant (R) posing next to Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza at the end of the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUGURUZA TEAM

Garbiñe Muguruza arrives for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Garbiñe Muguruza arrives for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Saalik Khan

Spanish tennis star Garbiñe Muguruza was among the athletes who attended the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

"This is fantastic, it's so glamorous," Muguruza told EFE at the Dolby Theatre's entrance. "I'm so happy to be here."