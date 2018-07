Footware worn by Geri Halliwell is displayed at the Spice Girls Exhibition at the Business Design Centre in London, Britain, July 26, 2018. The exhibition presents a number of costumes as well as merchandise from the British musical group. It runs from July 28 to Aug 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

As rumors spread of a possible Spice Girls reunion tour, fans of the 90's all-girl pop band can soon reminisce those "Wannabe"-themed days of yore with "Spice Up!," London's forthcoming "Spice" memorabilia exhibition

EFE got a sneak preview on Thursday and spoke with the Spice Girls' most ardent fan, a Scotsman whose collection makes up the bulk of this nostalgic 90 's pop retrospective which opens from July 28 till Aug. 20.