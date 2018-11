Four original members of the iconic British pop band the Spice Girls, who provided the soundtrack for millions growing up in the 1990s, on Monday announced a stadium tour in the United Kingdom.

Scary Spice Melanie Brown, Sporty Spice Melanie Chisolm, Baby Spice Emma Bunton and Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell made the announcement on the band's official Twitter page. The remaining original member, Victoria Beckham, who was known as Posh Spice, was not included in the lineup.