US director Steven Spielberg attends the European premiere of his movie 'Ready Player One' in London, Britain, 19 March 2018. The film is released in the UK on 30 March. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Steven Spielberg on the occasion of 'David di Donatello Award 2018' in Rome, Italy, 21 March 2018. The David di Donatello award is a film prize presented annually to honor the best of Italian and foreign motion picture production. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

The American filmmaker Steven Spielberg on Wednesday received the lifetime achievement award at the Academy of Italian Cinema's David di Donatello Awards in Rome, an honor that the director of "Jurassic Park" or "Schindler's List" thankfully accepted praising the great Italian film masters.

Spielberg received the award from Italian actress Monica Bellucci, and in his speech he paid tribute to the legendary maestros of the Italian silver screen such as Federico Fellini, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Giuseppe Tornatore and Sergio Leone, among others, who all have inspired him throughout his career.