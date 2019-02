American filmmaker Stanley Donen poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award he received at the 61st annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 11, 2004 (reissued on Feb. 21, 2019). Donen died on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 94, according to multiple US media reports. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Tributes poured in Saturday for Stanley Donen, the director of classic films like "Singin' in the Rain" and "Charade," who died on Saturday at the age of 94.

The Chicago Tribune first reported the news, saying that one of the filmmaker's sons confirmed that he had died on Thursday in New York City of a heart attack.