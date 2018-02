Undated artist impression provided by Walt Disney World on Feb. 12, 2018 showing a view of the new Disney theme park dedicated to "Star Wars". EPA-EFE/Walt Disney World

Fans of "Star Wars" will soon be able to enjoy total immersion in the world of the movie saga thanks to two theme parks and a hotel that Disney plans to open in 2019, the company said.

The announcement of this and other news was made over the weekend from Japan by the chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Bob Chapek, who was attending the D23 Expo Japan 2018, a press release said.