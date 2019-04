Attendees at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on April 14, 2019, show off their costumes depicting characters in the Star Wars saga. EFE-EPA/ Javier Romualdo

Photograph provided by Disney and Lucasfilm on April 14, 2019, to promote their live-action streaming series "The Mandalorian," which will debut on Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Disney-Lucasfilm/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photograph provided by Disney and Lucasfilm on April 14, 2019, to promote their live-action streaming series "The Mandalorian," which will debut on Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Disney-Lucasfilm/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Star Wars has added to its catalog of products a new series - "The Mandalorian" - the first live-action series in the history of the franchise and the first images and logo of which were unveiled here on Sunday.

Starring in the series will be Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, well-known for his appearances in "Games of Thrones" and "Narcos," and it will debut on Nov. 12 on the future streaming content platform Disney+.