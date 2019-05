A young woman attending Puerto Rico Comic Con 2019 at the Convention Center of San Juan on Friday, May 17. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

A view of Puerto Rico Comic Con 2019 at the Convention Center of San Juan on Friday, May 17. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Participants disguised as 'Avengers' characters pose during the 17th Puerto Rico Comic Con at the Convention Center of San Juan on Friday, May 17. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

The 17th edition of Puerto Rico Comic Con got under way Friday at the San Juan Convention Center, kicking off a busy weekend of talks, workshops and guest panels amid an array of the latest in videogames, music and film.

"We remain committed to providing a unique entertainment experience, addressing the tastes of our audience, which covers the range from children to their grandparents," Puerto Rico Comic Con executive producer Ricardo Carrion said.