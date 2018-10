A handout picture from Christie's of a signed copy of "A Brief History of Time" with Stephen Hawking's thumbprint set to be sold at auction at Christie's, London Oct. 23, 2018 EFE **No Sales**

A copy of Stephen Hawking's PhD thesis previewed at Christie's auction house in London on Tuesday ahead of going under the hammer where it was expected to fetch between 100,000-150,000 pounds sterling ($129,849-194,773).

One of only five copies of the late British scientist's doctoral thesis is set to be auctioned as part of a sale of manuscripts, letters, postcards, medals and awards from four of science's great minds: Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Hawking.