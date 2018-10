A bomber jacket worn by Professor Stephen Hawking is displayed during a preview for the Sale On the Shoulders of Giants at Christies Auction House in London, Britain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A copy of the book A Brief History of Time featuring a thumbprint of its author Professor Stephen Hawking is displayed during a preview for the Sale On the Shoulders of Giants at Christies Auction House in London, Britain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An original production script for US television show The Simpsons featuring Professor Stephen Hawking is displayed during a preview for the Sale On the Shoulders of Giants at Christies Auction House in London, Britain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Albert Einstein Award for achievement in the natural sciences presented to Professor Stephen Hawking is displayed during a preview for the Sale On the Shoulders of Giants at Christies Auction House in London, Britain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A gallery assistant views a motorized wheelchair owned by Professor Stephen Hawking from1988 during a preview for the Sale On the Shoulders of Giants at Christies Auction House in London, Britain, Oct. 30 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Christie's auction house in London previewed on Tuesday a number of items and publications of the late British scientist Stephen Hawking as part of a collection set to go under the hammer from the end of the month.

The Hawking lots, which include medals, a bomber jacket, his wheelchair and original PhD thesis, is part of a wider sale of manuscripts, letters, postcards and awards from four of science's great minds: Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Hawking.