British singer/songwriter Stormzy arrives for the 2018 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa arrives for the 2018 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rapper Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa were the big breakthrough winners on Wednesday night as they saw off competition from more experienced contenders to take the home the major prizes at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London.

24-year-old Stormzy from South London beat artists such as Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher to win the award for Best Male Solo Artist. Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, also won the award for Best album.