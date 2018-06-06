An exhibition dedicated to the work of some of the greats of street photography was getting ready to open its doors to the public, as glimpsed by an epa-efe photojournalist in a sneak preview on Wednesday.
"[Space] Street. Life. Photography. Seven Decades of Street Photography," on display at the House of Photography at the Deichtorhallen in the northern German city of Hamburg, brings together a collection of images taken by masters of the genre, including Diane Arbus, Robert Frank, Lee Friedlander, William Klein and Martin Parr, the exhibition space said on its website.