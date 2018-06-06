A woman walks along photos by German photographer Peter Bialobrzeski during a press event at the exhibition 'Street. Life. Photography.' at the Deichtorhallen House of Photography in Hamburg, northern Germany, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Participants of a press event gather in front of the exhibition 'Street. Life. Photography' at the Deichtorhallen House of Photography in Hamburg, northern Germany, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A women looks at photos by US photographer William Klein during a press event at the exhibition 'Street. Life. Photography.' at the Deichtorhallen House of Photography in Hamburg, northern Germany, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

An exhibition dedicated to the work of some of the greats of street photography was getting ready to open its doors to the public, as glimpsed by an epa-efe photojournalist in a sneak preview on Wednesday.

"[Space] Street. Life. Photography. Seven Decades of Street Photography," on display at the House of Photography at the Deichtorhallen in the northern German city of Hamburg, brings together a collection of images taken by masters of the genre, including Diane Arbus, Robert Frank, Lee Friedlander, William Klein and Martin Parr, the exhibition space said on its website.