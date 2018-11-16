People visit the exhibition project "PERGAMON. Masterpieces of the ancient metropolis and 360° panorama" by Austrian-Iranian architect and artist Yadegar Asisi in the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

An immersive double-exhibition in Berlin that takes viewers on a journey back to an ancient Roman city through a digital reconstruction of the metropolis and selection of objects from the period was previewed on Friday, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The exhibition was the result of a partnership during 2011 and 2012 between artist Yadegar Asisi and the Collection of Classical Antiquities of Berlin featuring a digital reconstruction of the ancient city of Pergamon as it would have been during Emperor Hadrian's rule (AD 117 -138), embellished with ancient treasures from the antiquities collection.