People wearing no pants participate in the worldwide event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A group of people wearing only underpants ride in the subway during the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in central Munich, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOERG KOCH

A group of people wearing only underpants ride in the subway during the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in central Munich, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOERG KOCH

People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A woman wearing no pants participates in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Young people wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

People wearing no pants participate in the worldwide event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

People wearing no pants participate in the worldwide event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Subway riders strip down to underwear for annual no pants ride

From Brisbane to San Francisco, riders of the world's subways were on Sunday stripping down to their underwear for the 17th edition of what has become a global event: the No Pants Subway Ride.

As the name suggests, the occasion sees subway riders hitting train carriages specifically without wearing any pants.