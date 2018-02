Chinese florists prepare plants in a glass ball for sale at a flower market on the eve of Valentine's Day in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese man carries a bouquet of roses at a flower market on the eve of Valentine's Day in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese man decorates the boot of a car with roses near a flower market, on the eve of Valentine's Day in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China on Wednesday celebrated Valentine's Day, a Western tradition now followed mainly by youth who opt for flowers to present to their loved ones, and refrain from gifts that could prove controversial in the country such as a watch or an umbrella.

Following superstition, the Chinese avoid buying watches and clocks since they are a direct allusion to the passage of time and could augur an end to the relationship, according to state broadcaster CCTV.