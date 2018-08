A ballet dancer from The St.Petersburg Ballet Theatre puts on her shoes during a Swan Lake rehearsal ahead of the opening night at the London Coliseum, in London, Britain, 21 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Members of the St.Petersburg Ballet Theatre group perform Swan Lake ahead of the opening night at the London Coliseum, in London, Britain, 21 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

South Korean dancer Kimin Kim from the St.Petersburg Ballet Theatre group performs Swan Lake ahead of the opening night at the London Coliseum, in London, Britain, 21 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Dancers from the St. Petersburg Ballet Theater group were on Tuesday fitting in final rehearsals ahead of the opening night of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum.

Renowned prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova would take on the role of Odette/Odile while Bolshoi Ballet principal dancer Denis Rodkin would be playing Prince Siegfried.