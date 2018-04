The iconic Swedish pop group ABBA on Friday announced it had recorded two new singles, 35 years after the four-piece disbanded following a meteoric career that catapulted it to the forefront of the 1970s international pop music scene.

In a brief statement on the group's website, ABBA said that during a recent reunion project they had decided to record the two songs, one of which, entitled "I Still Have Faith in You," is set to be released in a TV special scheduled to air in December.