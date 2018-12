Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the Family Fireworks as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

People seen at Mrs Macquarie's Point in preparation for New Year's Eve Fireworks in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

People setting up at Mrs Macquarie's Point in preparation for New Years Eve Fireworks in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Fireworks explode over the harbour and the Sydney Harbour Bridge landmark during New Year's celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Skies in Sydney sparkled on Monday's fireworks display as thousands of revelers gathered on the edge of the harbor to welcome 2019 despite thunderstorms lashing the Australian city and drenching crowds earlier.

The first of two fireworks displays set off at 9 pm, three hours before the main event near the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.