A Bolivian woman prepares a table in San Francisco Plaza in La Paz on Oct. 29, 2018, to celebrate All Saints Day and All Souls Day, when the spirits of the dearly departed are said to be channeled though bread made in different symbolic shapes and so, for this brief time beginning each Nov. 1, can visit with their families. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz.

Pieces of bread in the shape of stairs, crosses, stars, horses and birds serve as channels for receiving the spirits of the dead, which every Nov. 1 visit the world of the living, according to the Andean tradition on All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

With two days to go before this mystic moment, the streets of La Paz display an eagerness to celebrate these festivals. Bakery fairs are installed and ovens rented to families eager to bake the many forms of dough they have prepared, and whose price will vary according to their weight.