This scientifically precise model of a Tyrannosaurus rex is seen on view this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, as part of the "T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, marking the institution's 150th anniversary. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

This skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex is seen on view this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, as part of the "T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, marking the institution's 150th anniversary. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

A man interacts with a model of a Tyrannosaurus rex this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, as part of the "T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, marking the institution's 150th anniversary. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

The fearful T Rex, undoubtedly the boss of the dinosaur family, was resuscitated Tuesday at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, which, to kick off the celebrations for its 150th anniversary, presented a wide-ranging, interactive exhibition revealing new discoveries about the prehistoric predator.

These discoveries include, for example, the fact that this reptile had feathers, and that its arms were even smaller than thought up to now, and that it was extremely sharp-sighted and had senses of smell and hearing so highly developed that it was next to impossible for its prey to pass unnoticed.