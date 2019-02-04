Argentine cardiovascular surgeon Yamil Ponce (r.) and musician Leonardo Facundo (c.) play a tango number in the Pueyrredon subway station of Buenos Aires on Jan. 31, 2018; on in his brief time off, the surgeon switches his scalpel for a microphone to become a street tango singer. EFE-EPA/Tono Gil

Rising above the hustle and bustle of people hurrying around the Pueyrredon subway station in Buenos Aires is the voice of Yamil Ponce, an Argentine cardiovascular surgeon who in his brief time off switches his scalpel for a microphone to become a street tango singer.

Ponce told EFE in an interview that he sleeps four or five hours a day, not at all surprising considering the pace of his life as a husband and father of three children, a surgeon in public and private healthcare, a university professor of medicine, a researcher in nanotechnology, algorithms and artificial intelligence, and as a finishing touch, a once-a-week street artist.