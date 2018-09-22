A rice dish that is traditional in the Spanish region of Castile and Leon was presented Friday in Mexico by Tapatour, a project of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce promoting that country's gastronomy to encourage Mexicans to dine on Spanish products.
After a week of wine tasting, cheese sampling and workshops on ham butchering and how to make and shake cocktails, the third edition of Tapatour wrapped up Friday in Mexico City with a class on cooking rice in a paella pan and accompanying it with an aperitif of ham, olives and wine.