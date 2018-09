The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II attends the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Braemar, Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Young highland dancers practice during the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Braemar, Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Pipe bands during the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Braemar, Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Pipers during the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Braemar, Scotland, Sept.1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

A competitor throws the heavy stone during the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Braemar, Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

The sound of bagpipes and the ubiquitous sight of tartan plaid greeted visitors at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday, one of the most famous Highland Games in Scotland.

The games take place annually at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, a town in the Scottish Highlands some 93 kilometers (58 miles) west of Aberdeen.