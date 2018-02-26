A member of Tate Britain staff with Lucian Freud's self portrait "Mans Head" (1963) during the "All Too Human" exhibition at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

David Dawson with Lucian Freud's painting of him "David & Eli" (2003-4) during the "All Too Human" exhibition at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A member of the Tate Britain staff with Paula Rego's artworks during the "All Too Human" exhibition at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A member of the Tate Britain staff with Jenny Saville's painting "Reverse" during the "All Too Human" exhibition at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Sue Tilley poses in front of Lucian Freud's "Sleeping by the Lion Carpet" during the "All Too Human" exhibition at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

London's renowned Tate Britain art museum is to show a series of works by the United Kingdom's 20th-century painters whose work was dedicated to the most intimate portrayal of human beings in their natural habitats, as seen in images by an epa photographer on Monday.

The exhibition called "All Too Human" shows a series of portraits by figurative artists like Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Frank Auerbach and Paula Rego which all captured the rawness and power of the people and landscapes of their day-to-day lives.