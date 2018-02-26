London's renowned Tate Britain art museum is to show a series of works by the United Kingdom's 20th-century painters whose work was dedicated to the most intimate portrayal of human beings in their natural habitats, as seen in images by an epa photographer on Monday.
The exhibition called "All Too Human" shows a series of portraits by figurative artists like Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Frank Auerbach and Paula Rego which all captured the rawness and power of the people and landscapes of their day-to-day lives.