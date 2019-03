School children look over Vincent Van Gogh's 'The Arlesienne', (1890) during 'The EY Exhibition Van Gogh and Britain' at the Tate Britain art institution in London, Britain, March 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

School children look over Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night', (1888) during 'The EY Exhibition Van Gogh and Britain' at the Tate Britain art institution in London, Britain, March 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A museum staff looks over Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' (1888) during 'The EY Exhibition Van Gogh and Britain' at the Tate Britain art institution in London, Britain, 25 March 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

School children look over art work by Vincent Van Gogh (1889) during 'The EY Exhibition Van Gogh and Britain' at the Tate Britain art institution in London, Britain, March 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

An exhibition that explores Vincent van Gogh's relationship with British culture, his influences and how he later left his stamp on emerging artists of the time previewed at Tate Britain Monday, the gallery's director told EFE Monday.

The "EY Exhibition: Van Gogh and Britain" has brought together 45 works by the Dutch artist from collections from around the world showcasing works that were influenced by his time spent in London between 1873 and 1876.