A woman views the work 'Londonderry, North Ireland 1971' by British photographer Don McCullin during a preview of his show, titled 'Don McCullin,' at Tate Britain in London, Britain Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Tate Britain Gallery was on Monday preparing to open its doors to a comprehensive retrospective on the work of Don McCullin, allowing visitors a chance to get close to some of his unflinching imagery, capturing decades of conflict and social documentary photography all depicted in stark black and white.

Widely considered one of the masters of the trade, Don McCullin (b. 1935) started his career documenting his surroundings, deprived areas of London, before making his name as a fearless and intrepid photojournalist covering upheavals across the globe from Biafra to the Vietnam War and the Troubles in Northern Ireland.