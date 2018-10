US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Capello poses with the awards for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock, and New Artist of the Year in the press room during the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Taylor Swift arrives for the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello shone with four wins each at the 46th American Music Awards held on Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift walked away with Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favorite Album - Pop/Rock for "Reputation," and Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock awards.