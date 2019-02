Spanish actress Marta Nieto, star of "Madre," a candidate for the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, poses for a photo for EFE in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Rojas

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Marta Nieto and Eduardo Villanueva tread the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a rainy afternoon like any other tourists, but in just days they will be leading luminaries in the 2019 Academy Awards.

"Every time you stop to think about it, this is really big, but we are specialists in looking at things objectively and taking them in stride," Sorogoyen, director of "Madre," a candidate for the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, told EFE.